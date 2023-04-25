Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

The (draft) Footpath Activities in Town Centres Policy has been extended to include smaller villages through the Mid-Coast region

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
April 26 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The draft policy which councillors voted in favour of placing on public exhibition, defines 'footpath activity' to include busking, community stalls and business uses
The draft policy which councillors voted in favour of placing on public exhibition, defines 'footpath activity' to include busking, community stalls and business uses

The MidCoast Council vibrant spaces policy has been updated to reflect and support local businesses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.