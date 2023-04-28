Clawing back the cost of election campaigns

MidCoast Council deputy mayor, Alan Tickle will put forward a motion during this year's National General Assembly of Local Government suggesting the Australian Local Government Association( ALGA) make representation to the Australian Taxation Office to increase the maximum tax deduction of $1000 to $3000 for the cost of an election campaign for successful local government candidates.
Cr Tickle and mayor, Claire Pontin have been selected to represent council at the three-day event, facilitated by ALGA in Canberra between June 13-16.
"The cost for a candidate to run for public office is significant, even just for registration, and then the very basic campaign a $1000 goes nowhere," Cr Tickle told councillors at the April meeting.
"(When) I was first elected in 2004, $1000 was the allowable amount then and costs since have gone up," he said.
"The tax deductibility barely scratches the surface for the cost of a fairly basic campaign for public office to serve this community.
"That's why I suggested that this be looked at by the ATO."
He said the amount of $3000 was chosen as a cost base increase in the $1000 while not incentivising high cost campaigns that would be the case for a maximum limit greater than $3000.
Cr Tickle also has put forward a motion suggesting the ALGA make representations and present a case to a selection of Australian banks whereby a loan offset facility be extended to local councils throughout Australia.
The offset arrangement is common amongst financial institutions whereby the funds held by a borrower in a savings account is offset against a loan principal to reduce the interest charged against the variable rate loan to which the offset account is linked, he said.
Extending this to councils would enable deposit funds needed to be invested for short term or to be liquid, to reduce loan costs, Cr Tickle said.
"The benefit to a financial institution who offers such a facility to councils, is increased loyalty by councils when determining where they will do business, as well as increase fund flows to such an institution.
"An offset account would be a great advantage for this community."
The National General Assembly of Local Government attracts more than of 800 mayors and councillors annually.
The theme of this year's conference is Our Communities, Our Future which will focus on ideas for new federal programs and policies that would support councils to build stronger communities in the future.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
