MidCoast Council to plead a case to ATO asking for tax increase for the cost of election campaigns

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
April 28 2023 - 12:00pm
Clawing back the cost of election campaigns
MidCoast Council deputy mayor, Alan Tickle will put forward a motion during this year's National General Assembly of Local Government suggesting the Australian Local Government Association( ALGA) make representation to the Australian Taxation Office to increase the maximum tax deduction of $1000 to $3000 for the cost of an election campaign for successful local government candidates.

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

