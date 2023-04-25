Gloucester Gallery has opted for something of a comedic turn for its next exhibition when it presents, Country Lines, a collection of comic styled illustrations from local artist, Dave Keen.
Made up of around 60 to 70 pieces, comprised of paintings on canvas and smaller sketches, the collection of satirical cartoon art will be on show at the gallery from April 27 to May 21.
Dave's artwork combines playful and inviting caricatures underlined with ironic one-liners that disarm and amuse in equal measures. For the uninitiated, think Footrot Flats meets The Far Side.
The settings are typically rural, however the themes are frequently universal. For the Barrington Public School teacher, the simple country lifestyle contains all the nuances of modern living to be both cherished and lampooned.
"I think Australians are happy to laugh at themselves, so obviously it's good natured and not offensive; it's a kid-friendly exhibition, this is art accessible to everyone, lighthearted because I don't like to keep things serious for too long," Dave said.
The satirical cartoon has a strong history in this country, however the form is most commonly applied to the area of politics with all its darkly comedic machinations.
I like the simplicity of comics and making social commentary from just an image- Artist, Dave Keen
Dave's approach is a little more gentle and down-home, with its representations of day-to-day life often portrayed through the visage of farm animals and the like. Such as images of a dairy cow ordering a lactose-free coffee at a cafe, or a group of cows rolling around in hysterical fits captioned as 'laughing stock'.
For Dave Keen, it's just a case of skewed art eye imitating life, making it all the more fun.
Meanwhile, there are plans for more comedic projects for the graphic artist turned school teacher.
"I've made a comic book out of all the country stuff and I've already accumulated enough ideas to make another three or four books based on different themes, so if this goes well I might use it as a bit of a launching platform to throw comic series books out there," Dave said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.