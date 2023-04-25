Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Country Lines exhibition from Dave Keen at Gloucester Gallery

RK
By Rick Kernick
April 25 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gloucester Gallery has opted for something of a comedic turn for its next exhibition when it presents, Country Lines, a collection of comic styled illustrations from local artist, Dave Keen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.