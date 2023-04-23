Gloucester VIEW Club members and guests enjoyed the April get together at their new venue of the Gloucester Country (Golf) Club.
The usual business was conducted including wishing the April "girls" a happy birthday and the drawing of the raffle and lucky door prizes, after which a delicious lunch was served.
VIEW club members Lynette Hepplewhite, Judy Earle, Marguerite McNamara and Judy McCarthy presented an Anzac commemoration prepared by Bev Maybury entitled Women at War, paying tribute to those nurses and Land Army women who served their country during World War II.
Judy McCarthy added some of her remembrances at the conclusion of the presentation.
The tables were appropriately decorated with rosemary by Judy Holstein while Pat Radford, in addition to contributing a CD of war music, also made and donated Anzac biscuits for all in attendance.
At the next meeting to be held on May 16, Gloucester VIEW Club will celebrate its birthday marking 34 years of supporting disadvantaged Australian students under the umbrella of The Smith Family.
With the theme Coronation Capers, members and guests are invited to dress in all their "bling". All interested women are invited to attend to enjoy a right royal time. (For catering purposes please contact Pat on 0488 430 001 by Thursday May 11.)
May is also the time for National Volunteer Week (15th to 21st) with the theme The Change Makers, which is an accurate reflection of VIEW's work.
Gloucester VIEW Club members support five students through the Learning for Life Program facilitating changes in their lives through the benefits of education. Women of all ages are welcome to join and are encouraged to attend a meeting to learn more about VIEW (Voice, Interests and Education of Women).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.