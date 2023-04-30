Photography enthusiasts, it's time to get snapping with Gloucester's annual competition now taking entries.
The 2023 Pix from the Stix competition officially opens on Monday, May 1.
Entries are being accepted via the Gloucester Arts and Cultural Council Inc's (GACCI) new-look website.
This year's competition will once again be judged digitally with all works being hung on display in the Gloucester Gallery for a four week exhibition period.
Pix from the Stix is open to photographers of all levels of skill from amateur to professional with a range of categories in the senior section, as well as a junior section.
The 2023 categories are:
Cost of entry is $15 per senior section and $5 per junior (17 years and under), with a limit of five entries per photographer. Entries open on May 1 and close at 11pm (AEST) on July 30.
Thanks to the generous support of Gloucester businesses, there is a prize pool of $1700 up for grabs.
All budding and experienced photographers are encouraged to enter.
The winners will be announced at the official exhibition opening on Friday, August 18 from 7pm to 9pm at the Gloucester Gallery. The gallery is open from Thursday to Saturday from 10am until 4pm and Sunday from 10am to 1pm. Entry is free.
Pix from the Stix is an initiative of GACCI. For more information about the competition, the conditions and criteria and to enter visit the website www.gloucester-arts.com.au/pix.
