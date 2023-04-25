The winner in A-grade was Stacey Groves with 36 Stableford points just one point ahead of runner up Ben Veitch on 35. In B-grade the winner was Brendan Murray 34 with runner up and Paul Garland was just a point back on 33 points. In C-grade two players scored 37 points with the winner Andrew Lenehan winning by a count back ahead of runner up Kev Arney also on 37. The top woman golfer in the field was Carolyn Davies with her 32 points. Dale Rabbett's 29 points gave her the runner up guernsey.

