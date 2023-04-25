GLOUCESTER Golf Club's championships begin on Saturday with an individual stroke event.
Second round will be played following day, Sunday April 30 with the third and final scheduled for Saturday, May 6. This will be in association with the Arkwood family sponsored monthly medal.
Meanwhile there were but three players in the Holstein family sponsored individual stableford last Saturday who were good enough to turn in cards showing equal to or better than their handicap would allow. All were within a point of each other.
Stacey Groves was good for a win in A-grade whereas Andrew Lenehan and Kev Arney tied at the top of C-grade with Andrew getting the nod on a countback.
Despite weather forecasts and a previous night's dumping the course was in great shape for the good sized field who turned out on the day.
The winner in A-grade was Stacey Groves with 36 Stableford points just one point ahead of runner up Ben Veitch on 35. In B-grade the winner was Brendan Murray 34 with runner up and Paul Garland was just a point back on 33 points. In C-grade two players scored 37 points with the winner Andrew Lenehan winning by a count back ahead of runner up Kev Arney also on 37. The top woman golfer in the field was Carolyn Davies with her 32 points. Dale Rabbett's 29 points gave her the runner up guernsey.
Balls were won, in no particular order, by Shane Crichton, Ben Veitch, Wayne Maddalena, Stacey Groves, Jamie Andrews, Paul Garland, Bill Murray, Brendan Murray, Ken Arney and Andrew Lenehan.
At the 4th and 13th holes the only player across all three grades to make the green from the teeing area was A-grader Shane Crichton who finished 1224cm from the hole. It was a different matter at the shorter 6th and 15th holes with Ben Veitch in A-grade, Glenn Williams in B-grade and Mark Stone C-grade finishing 269cm, 723cm and 322cm from home respectively.
Long drives at the par-5 8th and 17th holes were won by Murray Bowden in A grade, Brendan Murray in B-grade and Andrew Badham in C-grade. Carolyn Davies was longest off the tee among the Gloucester women golfers.
Super Sevens for the week went to Peter McIntyre on a count back with 19 stableford points.
