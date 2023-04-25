Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Golf Club's chanmpionship begin Saturday

April 25 2023 - 2:00pm
Gloucester Golf Club's Holstein trophy winners Stacey Groves (A-grade), Brendon Murray (B-grade) and Andrew Lenehan (C-grade).
Gloucester Golf Club's Holstein trophy winners Stacey Groves (A-grade), Brendon Murray (B-grade) and Andrew Lenehan (C-grade).

GLOUCESTER Golf Club's championships begin on Saturday with an individual stroke event.

