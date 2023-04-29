Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester children to celebrate National Family Day Care Week

April 29 2023 - 12:00pm
This year National Family Day Care Week will take place from May 1-7. Shutterstock picture.
The children of Elle Predebon's family day care will be celebrating National Family Day Care Week on Wednesday, May 3 by holding a Super Hero Picnic.

