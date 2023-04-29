The children of Elle Predebon's family day care will be celebrating National Family Day Care Week on Wednesday, May 3 by holding a Super Hero Picnic.
Family day care educator Elle will be one of the thousands of family day care educators, service staff, families and children taking part in the annual, week-long celebration.
As a family day care educator, Elle, who is registered with Coastwide Family Day Care, runs her own small business to provide quality education and care within a nurturing and natural home environment.
Elle is one of thousands of family day care educators across Australia and is part of one of Australia's largest network of women in small business, providing women all across the country with a unique opportunity to run their own business from their own home and support their local community with access to high quality early learning.
This year National Family Day Care Week will take place from May 1-7 and will highlight the important role family day care educators and services play in the development and wellbeing of more than 85,000 Australian children.
The chief executive O\officer of Family Day Care Australia (the national peak body for family day care), Andrew Paterson, said, "National Family Day Care Week is a wonderful time for the family day care sector to come together nationally and reflect on the crucial role family day care plays in the lives of Australian children, families and communities, and it is great seeing educators such as Elle taking part in the celebrations."
For many families, small group settings, home environments and the bond created between educators and children are a deciding factor in selecting family day care as their early learning option of choice.
"The home environment and one-on-one attention that family day care provides means children receive the attention they need to thrive, and educators have the space to follow their passion and educate their way," Mr Paterson said.
"Family day care also offers much needed flexibility to support shift workers, regional communities and families in need of care outside of the usual 9 to 5. Family day care educators and services are an essential part of the education and care landscape, offering a unique approach to early learning that cannot always be replicated in larger settings."
