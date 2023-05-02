Gloucester Advocate
MidCoast Council seeks feedback on wastewater strategy

May 2 2023 - 12:00pm
According to MidCoast council, the new strategy will a more strategic and consistent approach to on-site wastewater system management across the region. Photo supplied.
MidCoast Council is seeking community feedback on a draft on-site wastewater management strategy before May 29.

