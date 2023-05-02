MidCoast Council is seeking community feedback on a draft on-site wastewater management strategy before May 29.
The draft strategy was developed over a 12-month period in consultation with stakeholders, including landholders, community groups, businesses and government agencies.
With about 13,000 septic systems across the region, the draft strategy directs resources at monitoring unsewered areas where a system failure or malfunction could cause harm to the environment, public health, local tourism, and oyster farming businesses.
"In developing this new approach, we've focused our resources on managing the risks of having such a significant number of septic systems spread across a large geographic area," executive manager liveability and sustainable development, Gary Mead said.
"The new strategy will allow us to have a more strategic and consistent approach to on-site wastewater system management across the region."
The draft strategy is on exhibition from Monday, April 24 to Monday, May 29.
Feedback will be considered in finalising the draft strategy before presentation to council for adoption.
View the draft strategy and have your say at https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au
