Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

MidCoast Council to hold free food safety seminar for food business owners and hospitality workers

May 3 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The free seminar will also increase awareness of food hygiene practices and provide tips on how to improve. Picture supplied
The free seminar will also increase awareness of food hygiene practices and provide tips on how to improve. Picture supplied

MidCoast Council is holding a free food safety seminar for food business owners and hospitality workers on Thursday, May 18.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.