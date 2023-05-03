MidCoast Council is holding a free food safety seminar for food business owners and hospitality workers on Thursday, May 18.
Council's executive manager, liveability and sustainable development, Gary Mead said as a food business or food handler, it's important to stay up to date with public health legislation and keep well-informed about your obligations.
"We regularly run these seminars to support small businesses in our region because a clean and safe dining experience is good for individual businesses and our region as a whole," he said.
"Safe food handling is required by law and reassures customers you've set the highest health standards for your business.
"There have been recent changes to allergen labelling requirements and the Food Safety Code. We will help you understand these changes and how they affect you."
The seminar will also increase awareness of food hygiene practices and provide tips on how to improve.
The free seminar, which includes light refreshments, will take place on Thursday, May 18 from 2pm to 5pm at council's administration building Yalawanyi Ganya, 2 Biripi Way, Taree.
"Both business owners and their staff members will benefit from attending this session," Mr Mead said.
"Customers are more aware of the impact of hygiene than ever before, so making sure all staff members are across safe food handling practices can have a big impact on getting return business."
Bookings are essential as numbers are limited - register now https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Get-involved/Events/Whats-on/Food-Safety-Seminar or call cuncil on 7955 7220.
For more information and help on food safety for businesses, visit https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Business/Health-safety-regulations.
