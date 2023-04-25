Gloucester's Memorial Clock Tower was the scene of a large town gathering on the morning of Wednesday, April 25 as resident came together to commemorate Anzac Day.
Attended by a crowd of more than 300, those gathered listened to addresses by Dallas Heard, Gloucester High School captains Nicholas Maslen and Jorja Beard, Robert Mendham, John Pelletier, Luke Hester, Gary Timbs and Justin Booren. Bugler for the occasion was Bob Swadling who did a commendable job.
The parade from Club Gloucester to the Memorial Clock Tower saw several hundred participants, including veterans, active service personnel and member of local schools, marching together.
After a last minute call-up, master of ceremony duties were handled ably by RSL sub-branch acting secretary, John Salter.
"For a small community, it's a really big turnout and everyone's involved with the parade and everything," John said. "It's a day for the community, it's not just about the RSL."
The 5.30am dawn service was held also at the Memorial Clock Tower with about 250 people paying their respects.
The morning showed the inclusiveness of the Gloucester community which came together to honor those fallen, all who have served and those who take us into the future.
It was a celebration not just of the remembrance of armed conflict, but of what makes this community special.
Lest We Forget
