Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Anzac Day 2023 in Gloucester photos

RK
By Rick Kernick
April 26 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds of locals and visitors turned out for the Anzac Day commemorations on Tuesday, April 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.