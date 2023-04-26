Hundreds of locals and visitors turned out for the Anzac Day commemorations on Tuesday, April 25.
Numbers were strong for both the dawn and the 11am services.
Despite what looked earlier in the day like wet weather, the sun broke through by late morning for a great day to celebrate this iconic day of remembrance.
Representatives from the three branches of the Australian Defence Force, NSW Fire and Rescue, Rural Fire Service, NSW Police, and many more were on hand to pay their respects and lay wreaths and the Memorial Clock Tower.
Here are some photos taken on the day for all to enjoy.
They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old: Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.
At the going down of the sun and in the morning We will remember them.
Lest we forget.
