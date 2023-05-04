It is said that school days are the best days of your life.
A group of former Gloucester High School students were well placed to discuss this and other topics when they met up recently for their 60 year school reunion.
Held at Bucketts Way Motel, ten of the original 15 students who sat for their Leaving Certificate in 1963 - plus one of their teachers - got together to talk about old times and, of course, the 60 years in between.
Present for the occasion were Mel Slade, Don Atkins, Peter Truscott, Bryan Hayes, Diane Johnson (Lambert), Gloria Griffin (Sopher), Kaye Street (Hancock), Rita Fraser (Showell), Juta Lebert (Cooley), Marilyn Paterson (Nixon), along with teacher, Alistair Leask.
Absent were Jim Irwin, Richard Windsor, Warren Allan, Trish Taylor (Bullock) and Jennifer Tull (Dyson).
A great time was had by all in attendance, both on the night, and over the course of the weekend when the out-of-towners were able to visit the local sites, businesses and reacquaint themselves with the town of their youth.
Gloucester was such a wonderful school- Former student Gloria Sopher (nee Griffin)
Since then, all but two have moved away from the area, with only Gloria Sopher and Marilyn Paterson remaining locally.
Despite the lengthy period of time passing, according to Gloria Sopher, it didn't take long for everyone to feel like it was 1963 all over again.
"It was wonderful, it was so good to catch up with everyone again, but it only takes five minutes and we're all back into our old path and talking about the future," Gloria said.
"They mentioned things that I did at school but I'm sure I didn't do them, I think they made it up. I don't know how they could remember it because I couldn't," Gloria said, with more than a hint of a giggle.
As for the current generation of high school seniors, Gloria is confident the town can be proud of the young people it's producing.
"We usually achieve above the average score, and I think being a country school, the kids are well behaved and try their best.
"It feels like we're doing really well here in Gloucester."
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.