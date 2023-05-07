Chris spent his teenage years playing hockey for Gloucester and Manning Valley, travelling to train and play. He represented Gloucester in the U15 State championships at Orange and played with the Manning Valley team at the State championships in both Wagga and Parkes. He also began playing first grade hockey for Taree club Chatham. In 1997, Chris was selected in the Hunter Academy of Sport Hockey squad and went on to join the second grade team at Wests Hockey Club in Newcastle at the age of 14.