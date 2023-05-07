Chris Coombes will be inducted into the Gloucester Sporting Hall of Fame as part of the Gloucester Sport Awards night at the Gloucester Recreation and Bowling Club on Saturday, May 13.
He started playing hockey in Denman when he began playing Minkey Hockey at the ripe old age of four.
When the family moved to Gloucester in 1989, he continued with Minkey Hockey under the tutelage of Ollie Rinkin, moving on to junior hockey at the age of seven.
Chris represented Gloucester Hockey at the U13 State Championships in Bathurst and Parkes from 1993-95 and was a member of the Gloucester Public School hockey team which won the State championship. He also played for Gloucester in the U15 State championships held in Taree.
Chris spent his teenage years playing hockey for Gloucester and Manning Valley, travelling to train and play. He represented Gloucester in the U15 State championships at Orange and played with the Manning Valley team at the State championships in both Wagga and Parkes. He also began playing first grade hockey for Taree club Chatham. In 1997, Chris was selected in the Hunter Academy of Sport Hockey squad and went on to join the second grade team at Wests Hockey Club in Newcastle at the age of 14.
During these years, Chris played cricket in the Mid North Coast U13, U14, U15 and U16 teams and in 1998 was selected in the Northern NSW Emu Cricket team which toured Argentina.
At the end of 2001, after completing his HSC, Chris moved to Newcastle and began playing for the Tigers Newcastle Hockey Club. He played first and second grade for the Tigers, being part of the premiership-winning team in 2002 and taking out best and fairest and rookie of the year in 2005.
In 2006, Chris moved to Sydney to join Briars Hockey Club's second grade team while still playing in first grade for the Tigers in Newcastle. He remained with Briars until the end of the 2021 season, playing both second and first grade and winning many awards along the way including man of the match, players' player, best and fairest, player of the year.
He captained the Sydney Masters team in 2019 and was a member of the NSW Masters team which was runner-up at the nationals in Perth as well as the Australian Masters 35s team which played in the World Cup in Nottingham, England.
Chris moved back to Newcastle in 2022 to play first grade hockey for North Newcastle. He also played in the Newcastle Masters team and the gold medal-winning NSW Masters team.
At the age of 40 this year, Chris is now part of the Australian Masters team, playing in the Trans-Tasman Cup in New Zealand.
Each year, the Gloucester sports committee invites a guest speaker to entertain at the annual awards night. This year, the committee is fortunate to have attained the services of Gloucester's Robert Relf.
Robert is best-known for his rugby league career as a Canterbury Bulldogs and North Queensland.
