Hockey player Chris Coombes inducted into Gloucester sporting hall of fame

May 7 2023 - 6:00pm
Hockey representative Chris Coombes will be inducted into the Gloucester Sporting Hall of Fame on May 13.
Chris Coombes will be inducted into the Gloucester Sporting Hall of Fame as part of the Gloucester Sport Awards night at the Gloucester Recreation and Bowling Club on Saturday, May 13.

