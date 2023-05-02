The Gloucester Motorcycle Expo rolls into town this weekend for a celebration of all things related to two-wheeled motoring.
Hosted by the Gloucester Rotary Club, the event is to be held at the Gloucester Showgrounds.
Organisers are expecting a big crowd on hand for what will be the 14th running of the expo, with plenty of sights and sounds, exhibitors and stalls on show.
The expo is run in conjunction with the vintage motocross event put on by the Heaven VMX Club from Newcastle.
According to Rotary member and race organiser Peter Markey, there will be plenty of machines to appease lovers of vintage motocross bikes.
"A lot of bikes that come and race are pre-1995; they're early model bikes, a lot of old 2-strokes and old bangers and that sort of stuff," Peter said.
"They race on a specially constructed course that we have inside the showground, and they run their event alongside of our event."
The Saturday race program consists of the Gloucester TT races while Sunday racing will be round two of the Heaven VMX 2023 Point Score Series.
In addition, there will be a swap meet, a 'Show and Shine', a live band, plus free camping.
Apart from being a great weekend for motorcycle enthusiasts, the event is also a major fundraiser for the Gloucester Rotary Club. With more than 1000 visitors expected for the weekend, it promises to be a great time for all at what is essentially a family friendly event.
"People just like to get together and chill out, come for a ride to Gloucester, the free camping and the band and the bar open at night, it's a pretty good atmosphere," Peter said.
"It's not your general bike show where it's rowdy and raucous, it's pretty family friendly, laid back get together for bike riders."
For more information check out the website www.gloucestermotoexpo.com/ or their facebook page
