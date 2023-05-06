Gloucester Garden Club met at "The Cutting"; the home of Claire and Paul Nielsen on Bowman River Road just off Thunderbolts Way North.
The gentle hills were shrouded in misty drizzle at the beginning of the morning but cleared to a bright and sunny autumn day.
The Nielsens bought their 10 acres 11 years ago and started from scratch, building a very stylish ultra modern north facing home and establishing the extensive lawns and gardens which surround the house.
On the northern side there is a wide downwards sloping bank planted out with an enormous variety of native and cottage garden plants, many of which were in full bloom and thriving. At the boundary fence at the bottom of that slope, lipstick maples and pistacia chinensis are putting on a lovely autumn show. A swimming pool is discretely cut into this bank and almost hidden amongst the plants.
The ornamental grape vine, now a mass of red, orange and gold leaves, on the northern pergola is home to 13 nests of red browed finches. A tall viburnum hedge, planted in 2013, is also a haven for a variety of birds and shelters the house from the south.
The front entrance driveway is laid out with stonework walls and with shrubs and plants more suited to the southern aspect. On the eastern side, the block slopes down to the Bowman River and to a camping site which is much enjoyed by family and friends. The pizza oven and vege gardens on the eastern side complete the picture.
Garden club members were delighted with the setting of this lovely garden and thanked Paul and Claire sincerely for sharing it with us.
Our thanks went to Megan Dewsnap, Mandy Griffis and Keith Franks who shared their extensive horticultural knowledge on a variety of topics which was most helpful to all.
In the flower competition, Tessa Searle's beautiful pink and apricot dahlia and David Marston's magnificent deep red dahlia came first and second respectively. Equal third were Dot Harris' rose and Del O'Hare's hibiscus.
In the fruit and vege competition, Sharon Blanch won with her lush bunch of silverbeet, Dot Harris was second with a choko and Tessa Searle was third with a green capsicum. The lucky door was won by Jillian Carson and the membership draw by Ailsa Erskine.
The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 24 at the home of Kerry and David Marston at 373 Bundook Road. This will be the annual general meeting and annual subs of $10 per person will then be due. The guest speaker will be the new zone coordinator, Malcolm McKinlay from Bonny Hills Nursery, who has replaced George Hoad on his retirement.
As always, friends and visitors are welcome. Please bring a chair, hat, mug, competition entries, plants for the Trading Table, items of interest for the Show and Tell segment, and if you are able, a plate to share for morning tea.
