New police recruits for Manning Great Lakes

The Manning Great Lakes Police District will receive three of the 221 probationary constables who graduated from the Goulburn Police Academy last Friday, April 28.
The new recruits will be deployed to police stations across the State from next week where they will complete their first year of on-the-job training.
Minister for Police and Counter Terrorism, Yasmin Catley welcomed the new probationary constables to the NSW Police Force and thanked them for the important work they will be doing protecting and serving the public.
"Congratulations on being sworn in today as the newest members of our police family; the enthusiasm, drive and commitment you will bring will be a great asset for many years to come," Ms Catley said.
"There's no escaping the reality that policing can be challenging - it is a role like no other and you are entrusted with great powers and responsibilities, but with the right support to guide you I look forward to seeing you all develop and thrive.
"To be a NSW Police officer takes great courage, resilience and compassion, but is also an important and satisfying job and I urge anyone considering it as a career to come forward and put yourself to the test.
"As police minister, I pay tribute to the hard work and dedication you have shown to get to this point, standing here proudly on the parade ground in the blue uniform that signifies your capability, commitment and promise to serve the people of NSW."
While many recruits are Australian-born, this year the graduating cohort is also made up of students from diverse backgrounds including India, Iraq, Nepal, Egypt and Argentina.
Of the 221 recruits, 158 are men and 63 are women.
NSW Police Commissioner, Karen Webb APM said each of the constables would have an integral part to play in keeping the NSW community safe.
"Today marks a very special day for the 221 probationary constables, as they officially join our modern and world-class Police Force and commence what can be an incredibly rewarding and diverse career," Commissioner Webb said.
"While today marks the end of one chapter in their policing journey, it also represents the beginning of another; one in which they will experience the great challenges and rewards of serving the community.
"Throughout their careers, I encourage all the attesting probationary constables to seize every opportunity, never stop learning, and to take pride in the uniform you wear everyday - as a NSW Police officer you are an integral member of your community and the work you will do throughout your career will make a difference to countless lives."
Commissioner Webb will also salute five retiring officers and three protocol and drill sergeants as they march off the parade ground for the last time today.
"The five officers marching out today, together with the three protocol and drill officers, have each led distinguished and exceptional careers and I am grateful for their dedication to the Force.
"They are exemplary role models for the recruits we are welcoming today and have demonstrated the very best of the Force throughout their varied policing careers, which span collectively over 200 years of service.
"On behalf of those who've had the pleasure of working with these distinguished officers, I would like to pass on my sincere thank you and wish them all the very best in their retirement."
Four of the recruits will also receive awards for outstanding academic, physical, marksmanship and practical policing achievements.
