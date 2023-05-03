Gloucester High School held its own Anzac commemoration with a special school assembly that saw members of Gloucester RSL Sub-branch in attendance.
Held on the morning of Friday, April 28, the ceremony was organised by the Student Representative Council (SRC) with support from SRC coordinator, Renee Berger.
RELATED: Anzac Day 2023 in Gloucester photos
Principal Trudi Edman said she was very proud of the dignified and heartfelt way the content of the presentation was conveyed, with the students sharing responsibility in delivering the service.
The service began with an acknowledgement of Country by Jazmyne Rolvink followed by the singing of the national anthem, led by Sophie Lenehan.
To share the stories we've been told, and to tell you about the people we've been taught to honour- Gloucester High School captains, Nicholas Maslen and Jorja Beard
School captains Jorja Beard and Nicholas Maslen delivered speeches outlining their personal connection to Anzac Day by way of their family histories.
Jorja spoke of her great grandfather, a man she never met but feels a connection to nonetheless. Through stories passed on through her family she has come to know the soldier who fought in World War II, in North Africa in the battle of Tobruk, and who was discharged as a captain at the age of 26 in 1945.
"I don't know much about his war experience, but I do know that it's important that we remember it," Jorja said.
"I didn't meet him yet I know him through the stories told by my dad and my Pa, through a leather bag he made with his own hands that sits in my room, through the way my oldest brother shares his name."
Gloucester RSL Sub-branch president, Dallas Heard, spoke of the need to acknowledge those who have died in service to our nation, how that sacrifice has impacted us as a nation, and to understand what our response should be to that legacy.
Speaking of the wars and conflicts Australia has been involved in since April 25, 1915, Mr Heard reiterated how the sacrifice of defence force personnel has helped shape our national character, and the legacy that is owed to them.
"In more recent decades our service and sacrifice has continued in operations around the world," Mr Heard said.
"Each has had its impact on our returned servicemen and servicewomen and reminds us of our duty to our veterans never ceases."
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.