Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Gloucester RSL Sub Branch attends high school for Anzac service

RK
By Rick Kernick
May 3 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gloucester High School held its own Anzac commemoration with a special school assembly that saw members of Gloucester RSL Sub-branch in attendance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.