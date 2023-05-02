This year marks 190 years since the construction of the Church of St John the Evangelist, Stroud and a number of activities are planned to mark this historical milestone this weekend.
As part of the Australian Heritage Festival, the church will be open for visitors on Saturday, May 6 from 12:45pm. The festival theme is Sharing Stories. In addition to displays, there will be short history talks on the hour.
Visitors will hear stories about the church and some of the interesting people connected with it, from polar explorer Sir Edward Parry to artist Conrad Martens, surveyor Robert Hoddle and writer Rachel Henning.
On Sunday, May 7 at 9am St John's Patronal Festival Eucharist will take place with Bishop Peter Stuart and Bishop Sonia Roulston.
A National Trust heritage plaque will be unveiled. This will be followed at 11am by a talk about Thomas Laman by his descendent Greg Gould and at noon a concert by Newcastle's Waratah Male Voice Choir.
The day concludes with a sausage sizzle and salad lunch hosted by the Friends of St John's.
The Church of St John the Evangelist, Stroud, was built in 1833 as a chapel for the Australian Agricultural Company. Sir Edward Parry, Commissioner, had it built at his own expense under the supervision of Thomas Laman, the Company's 26-year-old chief carpenter. It is the oldest church in the Newcastle Anglican Diocese.
The church is built of locally sourced convict-made bricks and internal fittings are of local cedar. Unique features include the twin pulpits, the semi-circular sanctuary and the wave-like backs of the pews.
As the church approached its fiftieth year in 1883 the windows needed to be replaced. The three stained glass windows were installed at this time, the most significant being the fine Good Shepherd window above the altar.
For more information contact: stroud.friendsofstjohns@gmail.com
