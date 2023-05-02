Gloucester Advocate
St John the Evangelist church celebrates 190 years in Stroud

Updated May 3 2023 - 4:45pm, first published May 2 2023 - 6:00pm
This year marks 190 years since the construction of the Church of St John the Evangelist, Stroud and a number of activities are planned to mark this historical milestone this weekend.

