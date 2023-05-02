Gloucester Advocate
RFS and Fire and Rescue firefighters to undergo live fire training at Taree Fire Control Centre

May 2 2023 - 8:00pm
The training at Taree Fire Control centre will allow RFS and Fire and Rescue firefighters to recertify their breathing apparatus accreditation.
Over the next 12 days, about 192 NSW Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW members will cycle through a specialised training cell to recertify their breathing apparatus accreditation at the Taree Fire Control Centre.

