Gloucester Rotary Club is preparing to venture along the road less travelled with a day trip to Moonan Flat and they're inviting anyone interested to come along.
The trip is being conducted as a Rotary fundraiser and will be held on Saturday May 20, departing Gloucester 7.15am, crossing the Barrington Tops before stopping at Moonan Flat pub for lunch .
The route will cover about 250 kilometres for the day and will take in numerous scenic vistas, crossing many valleys, rivers and creeks including the Barrington, Gloucester, Kerripit, Cobark, Dilgry, Hunter, Manning, Bowman, Pigna Barney and Curricbark Rivers, as well as the Craven, Dewitt, Tomalla, Coopers Creek and Moonan Brook, just to name a few, as well as the many valleys they run though.
Gloucester Rotary member and organiser, Allan Waldon says the scenery available is sure to thrill all who take part in the adventure.
"The views, the valleys, the rivers - you've got so many different vegetation levels up there, and once you go through that dingo gate over to Moonan Flat, I think that's the best view in the Great Dividing Range," Allan said.
Organisers are hoping for about 20 cars and about 45-50 people to take part.
For anyone intending to drive, it is recommended a vehicle such as an SUV would be required to allow the adequate clearance the roads will demand. Think Toyota RAV4 or Nissan X-Trail. Definitely no Nissan Pulsars or the like.
Organisers have also recommended bringing a jumper and a beanie as temperatures can drop up to 10 degrees when crossing the top of the range.
Cost for the day is $50 per car with a couple, or $50 per head for those without a vehicle wishing to come along. Money raised will go to Rotary to help fund their projects and organisers have stressed the amount is a recommended donation.
Anyone interested can get further details by calling 6558 7402, emailing waldon@tpg.com.au, or texting 0448 870 086. A confirmation on number will be required by May 14 to make lunch bookings.
