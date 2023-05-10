Gloucester has been selected as a finalist in Business NSW's Top Tourism Town awards for 2023, and voting is now open for the public to get behind their town.
The annual competition seeks to identify towns that perform at an outstanding level in attracting visitors while providing economic and social benefits to their communities.
In April, Gloucester Business Chamber lodged an application for the Small Top Tourism Town category; applicable for towns with a population range of 1500 to 5000 residents.
The competition dictated that submissions be focused upon a specific demographic, with the business chamber selecting 'couples' as a preferred market segment.
Business chamber committee member, Trudy Schulz, said being selected as a finalist in the competition is likely to raise Gloucester's profile as a tourist destination.
"I am hoping that just being named as a finalist will help increase our identity awareness, of Gloucester being part of the Barrington Coast," Trudy said.
"But obviously winning would be absolutely fabulous."
Recognition of Gloucester as a preferred tourist destination is certainly welcome news for the community facing the prospect of the imminent Stratford mine closure.
While consequences of that action are sure to be far reaching, any injection of tourism dollars into the local economy will no doubt be welcomed.
Current figures indicate visitors to Gloucester inject $28m per annum into the town, however, it is hoped an expansion of tourism options can push this amount up even further.
"With the mine closure things are going to change, but tourism has the potential to continue to provide a steady flow of income for Gloucester; for the main street, for accommodation, and just keeping everything afloat."
If you would like to vote for Gloucester in the Business NSW Top Tourism Town competition, go to the web address https://qrco.de/bdwMEI and select Gloucester. Voting is open until 5pm on Friday May 12 2023
