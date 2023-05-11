Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Bowling Club to host salvos Red Shield Appeal

May 11 2023 - 12:00pm
Salvation Army Captain Keith Atkinson, a former Gloucester resident, and Gloucester Red Shield appeal organiser Paul Sheridan. Photo supplied.
This May the Salvation Army won't be knocking on your door for their annual Red Shield Appeal - but you're still welcome to donate to this worthy cause.

