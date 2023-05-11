This May the Salvation Army won't be knocking on your door for their annual Red Shield Appeal - but you're still welcome to donate to this worthy cause.
The lingering COVID situation combined with child safeguarding has seen organisers opt instead to coordinate the appeal from both the Gloucester Bowling Club and Club Gloucester around midday on Sunday, May 21.
Additionally, a Salvo collector will be stationed outside Woolworths on May 12 and 26, and outside the Chemist on May 19. The Salvos Appeal Collection base will be located at the Majestic Theatre Arcade in Church St on May 21.
RELATED: Letter: Red Shield door knock thankyou
The appeal is the main source of funding for the many areas of social and welfare work undertaken by the Salvos.
While there is no established Salvation Army presence in Gloucester, there are many services available to the regional community.
"Our services include homelessness, drug and alcohol program, Aboriginal and Torres Straight program, aged care, chaplaincy, disaster and emergency relief, second hand clothing shops, domestic violence and youth services," retired captain, Keith Atkinson said.
"Up to 90 per cent of the funds raised from the Gloucester community are returned to this community, so please give generously."
For assistance in accessing these services you can call The Salvation Army in Taree on 6551 2570.
For information about the Salvos services and how to donate online to this appeal, please go to the Army's web site salvos.org.au
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.