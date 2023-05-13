Waukivory Hall is benefitting from some colourful creations along with a bit of fundraising as artist John Andrews conducts a series of tutorials throughout the month of May.
The classes, which are open to everyone, have focused so far on line, form, colour and perspective, with an intention of venturing further into the areas of composition, light and technique.
John is an experienced artist skilled in many disciplines, covering portraits, waterscapes, large and small landscapes, animals, abstracts, semi-abstracts and still-lifes.
His works have won a number of prizes and he is represented throughout NSW and overseas.
John will be exhibiting his latest work, along with guest Meg Tulk, at Gloucester Gallery of Art throughout July and August, so the lessons at Waukivory Hall are a chance to learn up close from an accomplished artist.
Classes are held each Monday 10am to noon in an enjoyable atmosphere, with tea and coffee provided. However, bookings prior to the class are essential.
