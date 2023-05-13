Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Waukivory Hall hosting art classes throughout May

RK
By Rick Kernick
May 13 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist John Andrews pictured with his wife, Anne, will be holding classes at Waukivory Hall througout May. Photo supplied.
Artist John Andrews pictured with his wife, Anne, will be holding classes at Waukivory Hall througout May. Photo supplied.

Waukivory Hall is benefitting from some colourful creations along with a bit of fundraising as artist John Andrews conducts a series of tutorials throughout the month of May.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.