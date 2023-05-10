Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester couple forced to sleep in cars while waiting for home

RK
By Rick Kernick
May 10 2023 - 12:00pm
Fay and Garry Heard have been forced to sleep in their vehicles while waiting to find a rental property. Photo Rick Kernick.
Garry Heard is okay with sleeping in the cabin of his cattle truck.

