Garry Heard is okay with sleeping in the cabin of his cattle truck.
What worries him more is that Fay, his 81-year-old mother, is having to sleep in the back of a van parked just a few metres away.
While phrases like "housing crisis" and "increasing homelessness" are becoming used so often that for some the words begin to lose any sense of threat, Garry and Fay Heard are a visual reminder of what that situation looks like.
Stranded without permanent housing, the two have been sleeping in vehicles for more than 12 months now, with still no end in sight.
Their plight is typical of many where the shortage of available rentals has seen a corresponding increase in rent prices.
This has been compounded by the situation where those who would have traditionally sought mid-priced properties are being forced to compete for what were previously lower priced housing options.
This results in those originally seeking properties in the lower priced rental market being completely squeezed out of contention, often resulting in homelessness.
"We couldn't find anywhere else to rent, because the rents up the other end of town are well over $600 a week," Garry said.
According to the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute - a state and federal government funded not-for-profit and independent research organisation - Australia is currently experiencing a sustained level of low vacancy rates unseen in 20 years.
Unsurprisingly, many of the contributing factors of the housing crisis stem from COVID.
Issues such as share houses dissolving resulting in an increase in single person households, along with a decrease in new housing being built due to supply chain problems and worker shortages, have combined to further exacerbate the problem.
Added to this has been an increase of people moving from metropolitan to regional and rural areas, adding strain to an area's already limited available properties.
All of which makes for a very dim outlook to those for whom home ownership is beyond their means. With winter approaching and Garry and Fay still living out of their vehicles, a nervous wait for a permanent roof over their heads continues.
