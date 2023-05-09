JAMIE Andrews won his fifth Gloucester Golf Club championship in eight years when the third and final rounds were decided.
Doug Blanch took out his third B-grade championship after wins in 2010 and 2022 and the C-grade championship went to Mitch Young whose last two rounds were so much an improvement on his first round that it gave him a win that would have put him ahead in the higher grade.
Club champion, Jamie Andrews had rounds of 73, 74 and 74 for his three round total of 221 strokes, just five over par, a really top performance and well up there with the champions of the past. Doug Blanch also put in a steady performance for his B-grade championship win with rounds of 96, 97 and 96 for total score of 289. Mitch Young in C-grade on the other hand won easily after a slow, 101, first round followed by second and third round totals of 93 and 91 respectively totalling 285 for his win.
The day's event was an individual stroke and as it occurred on the first Saturday of the month it doubled as the club's monthly medal sponsored as usual by the Arkwood Family. The medal was won by Paul Garland with an outstanding three-under-par 69 net. The winner in A-grade was Ben Veitch with his net score of 71 and the gross score in the grade was won by Jamie Andrews, 74. In B-grade Paul Garland had the top score in both aspects of the competition winning the net and gross trophies with scores of 69 and 88 respectively. Mitch Andrews was the top player in C-grade with his net 70 which was a count back ahead of Mitch Young whose 91 was the best gross score in the grade clinching the championship for him.
Balls in the associated ball competition were won by Paul Garland 69, Mitch Andrews and Mitch Young 70, Ben Veitch 71, Jamie Andrews and Steve Macdonald 74 and the final two balls went to Dave Mann and Kyran Laurie 76 on a count back from the field.
Nearest-to-the-pins were won at the 4th and 13th holes by B-grader Brendon Murray finishing 741cm from home and Mitch Young in C-grade 1300 cm away; no one noticed that the A-graders were simply not good enough on the day to hit the green! It was a different story at the 6th and 15th holes with A-grader Ben Veitch finishing just under a metre from the hole at 90cm. In B-grade Dave Mann was also close at 122 cm while John Herd in C-grade was a tad further away finishing 420 cm from the hole. The trophies for the long drive competition at the 8th and 17th holes were picked up by A: Ben Veitch, Doug Blanch and Mitch Young representing the three grades.
In the Super Sevens for the week ending Friday, May 5 the winner was Doug Blanch with 18 points making it a good week for him.
