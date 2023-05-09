The day's event was an individual stroke and as it occurred on the first Saturday of the month it doubled as the club's monthly medal sponsored as usual by the Arkwood Family. The medal was won by Paul Garland with an outstanding three-under-par 69 net. The winner in A-grade was Ben Veitch with his net score of 71 and the gross score in the grade was won by Jamie Andrews, 74. In B-grade Paul Garland had the top score in both aspects of the competition winning the net and gross trophies with scores of 69 and 88 respectively. Mitch Andrews was the top player in C-grade with his net 70 which was a count back ahead of Mitch Young whose 91 was the best gross score in the grade clinching the championship for him.