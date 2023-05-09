GLOUCESTER coach Anthony 'Rambo' Allardice was fulsome in his praise for the Magpies following the impressive 46-18 win over Waratah Mayfield in the Newcastle and Hunter Northern Conference Rugby League game played at Bert Gallagher Oval.
"They played bloody well,'' Allardice said.
"It was a great effort. There wasn't a bad player.''
However, it wasn't all positive news for the Magpies. Lock Kris Morris limped off with a knee injury and scans this week will determine the damage.
"He was having a blinder,'' Allardice said.
"But he said he heard something pop. That doesn't sound good, but we'll just have to wait and see.''
Allardice said fullback Rhys French was among a host of outstanding players for the Magpies.
"He was everywhere,'' the coach said.
French was among the try scorers and he also landed four goals.
Kurtis Tuilewa, a newcomer this year, played off the bench, slotting into the forwards. Allardice said on that form it won't be long before he's in the starting 13.
Darcy Allardice captained the side from five-eighth for the first time and also produced a polished performance while centre Rohan Everett was another standout.
Coach Allardice was particularly pleased with the side's discipline.
"We did try to get a bit flashy towards the end, but otherwise it was all good,'' he said.
In all the Magpies ran in eight tries.
One of the club's greats, 96-year-old Toby Wilson presented the players with their jumpers in the leadup to the game.
"He's a remarkable bloke, Toby. He was there with the juniors in the morning,'' Allardice said.
There's no football this weekend, a decision Allardice described as 'strange'
"There's two spare weekend pencilled in this year, I suppose for wet games,'' he said.
"It's a bit unusual to have a spare weekend this early in the year though.''
The next game will be against Karuah at Karuah on Saturday, May 20.
