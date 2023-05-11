When talk arises of the world's great car rallies, names are thrown around and lists are created, but inevitably the same names keep coming up. The Dakar, the Mongol Rally, the Paris to Peking, and even the Baja 1000.
However, there is one name that deserves to be on any of these lists - Australia's own Shitbox Rally.
Less of a race, Shitbox Rally is a long distance drive used as a fundraising for cancer research, exploring the country and helping battle the disease that claims the lives of close to 50,000 Australians each year.
Wards River resident Wayne Relton and co-driver Tony Weber are preparing to take their 2003 Ford Falcon along the 3414 kilometre trek along with 225 other vehicles.
Driving under the banner of Team Country Hillbillys, they're looking to make a contribution of about $8000 by the end of the event, thanks to some generous sponsors in the Gloucester area.
"We've had a lot of support from local sponsors here in the Gloucester area," Wayne said.
"A number of the businesses have got their stickers all over the car, so they get a bit of an advertisement and donate for a good cause as well."
Which is what the rally is all about.
This year the event is looking to raise close to $2 million for cancer research, with about $1.8 million raised so far. It sets off on May 12 and those that make it will arrive in Townsville on May 20.
And while it's all for a good cause, there is plenty of good times and camaraderie along the way.
As the name suggests, the cars are far from well engineered race vehicles full of high tech performance equipment.
In fact, a primary stipulation of the event is that cars entered must be valued under $1500, ensuring that drivers truly are behind the wheel of a genuine shitbox.
But that's all part of the fun.
For Janice Johnstone of Springfield NSW, who will be partnering with her mother Helen Christie, it's a chance to experience a part of the country together, raise money for a worthy cause, while having a laugh along the way.
"I'm looking forward to spending the time with my mum, having a memory of something fun together," Janice said.
