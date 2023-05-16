Once again Gloucester High School has shown its commitment to the prevention of youth suicide and combating bullying by participating in the Do it for Dolly Day.
Organised in conjunction with the Dolly's Dream Foundation, the school raised more than $2000 for the cause that seeks to change the culture of bullying through education and direct support to young people and families.
On Friday, May 12 the school conducted a special assembly in the morning with further activities throughout the day focused on the theme of kindness.
The assembly included a Welcome to Country delivered by Jarrah Wilson, along with a musical performance by Charles Tonks and Adelaide McIntosh, a striking rendition of the song Hurt Somebody.
The fundraising was assisted greatly by the generous donation of an E-bike provided by local resident Wayne Marvin, which was then raffled off and won by Jo Fitzpatrick.
This is the first year Gloucester High School has been involved in this particular fundraiser and according to head teacher wellbeing and support, Myree Ribbons, it seems to have struck a chord with many of the students.
"We normally do the National Day of Action Against Bullying and Violence and this year we thought we'd like to try something different," Myree said.
"In addition, a lot of our students are rural and I think the Dolly's Dream organisation, and who Dolly was, resonates with a lot of our student population."
The Dolly's Dream foundation was created by Kate and Tick Everett following the loss of their 14-year-old daughter, Dolly, to suicide, after ongoing bullying.
The foundation was set as a way of addressing the impact of bullying, anxiety, depression and youth suicide, through education of the caustic effects bullying can cause, especially on young people.
A Mission Australia study conducted in 2019 surveyed more than 25,000 young people aged 15-19 years found more than one in five reported that they had experienced bullying in the past 12 months, with the proportion being higher among females compared to males (22 per cent and 19 per cent).
The most common type of bullying was verbal, though in the case of cyberbullying, instances among females were again more prevalent.
The work done by the staff at Gloucester High School and similar educational facilities may prove to be instrumental in saving lives. Through implementing support structures for victims while educating perpetrators of the damage their actions may cause, they are creating a safer, more supportive environment for students.
"Students from year seven are taught our anti-bullying plan, the reporting processes and where they can go to report bullying, but also how to prevent bullying and how to become resilient," Myree Ribbons said.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.