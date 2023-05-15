Tthe GACCI Players are back and readying to launch their next production, May-Hem, a collection of one act plays and skits they say will have you laughing 'til it hurts.
The production will have a three show run with opening night being Friday, May 26, followed by a matinee and an evening show scheduled for the following day.
May-Hem also sees the return of GACCI regulars, Mo Hjorth, Dave Keen, Carol Bennett, Jim Bird, Katheryn Stinton, James Hooke, Colleen Sorensen, Tony Kingston, Graeme Healy, Dave Windred and Peter Moon.
Following on from the successful That's Amore, the May-Hem show will follow the format of a series of short performances rather than the traditional three act structure common to theatrical productions.
According to director Dave Windred, each segment will bring its own independent fun and humour to the audience.
"It's just a bit of madness, a bit of mayhem, funny anecdotes of living today," Dave said.
"There will be our interpretation of other people's work, plus some of our own original work."
The show promises a chance to let your hair down, relax and laugh along with friends, and of course you can book a table and bring your favourite nibbles and drinks. Tickets available through the GACCI website
Performances are at Gloucester Senior Citizens Hall on Friday, May 26, doors open at 7pm for 7.30 show; Saturday, May 27, doors open at 12.30pm for 1pm show' and Saturday, May 27, doors open at 7pm for 7.30 show.
