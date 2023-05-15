Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News
What's on

GACCI brings a series of skits to Senior Citizens Hall

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated May 16 2023 - 10:54am, first published May 15 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GACCI Players brings 'May-Hem' to the Senior Citizens Hall on May 26 - 27. Photo supplied.
GACCI Players brings 'May-Hem' to the Senior Citizens Hall on May 26 - 27. Photo supplied.

Tthe GACCI Players are back and readying to launch their next production, May-Hem, a collection of one act plays and skits they say will have you laughing 'til it hurts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.