GACCI to live stream Sydney Writers Festival to CWA Hall

RK
By Rick Kernick
May 20 2023 - 12:00pm
Jane Harper (picture by Mrs Smart Photography) and Colson Whitehead (picture by Chris Close) and the Sydney Writers Festival at Sydney Town Hall (picture by J. Williams.)
Sydney Writers' Festival Live and Local program comes to Gloucester in 2023 to bring the best of the festival direct to CWA Hall, delivered locally by Gloucester Arts and Cultural Council Inc (GAACI).

