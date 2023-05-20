Sydney Writers' Festival Live and Local program comes to Gloucester in 2023 to bring the best of the festival direct to CWA Hall, delivered locally by Gloucester Arts and Cultural Council Inc (GAACI).
As one of Australia's most loved forums for literature, ideas and storytelling, Sydney Writers' Festival will live-stream its headline events to CWA Hall on Thursday to Sunday, May 25-28.
Brought to Gloucester in real time, the video hook-up will feature Jane Harper talking about her new crime novel Exiles, Booker Prize-winning author Eleanor Catton will discuss her thriller Birnam Wood, and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Colson Whitehead sheds light on his novel Harlem Shuffle and its forthcoming sequel Crook Manifesto.
In addition to hearing authors discussing their works, local audiences are invited to participate in live Q&A sessions at each event by sending their thoughts via SMS straight to the Sydney stage.
"You can come and sit down, get yourself comfortable and listen to the speakers live without having to go to Sydney," GACCI committee member, Wendy Buswell said.
Should the event prove to be success, a possible development for future Gloucester shows would be the inclusion of local writers speaking in between the broadcast sessions from Sydney. It is something Wendy is hoping might be included to enhance the experience for local audiences.
"If it is successful then for next year perhaps we can get some local writers to come and have a chat, to talk in between sessions," Wendy said.
Tickets for the event range from $10 per day, $25 for any three days, or $30 for all days
Bookings can be made through the GACCI website, which lists all available sessions over the four days of the festival.
