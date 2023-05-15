Courtney Webeck is Gloucester's Sports Star of the Year for 2022.
She was among the many athletes recognised at the Gloucester Sports Committee's Sports Awards presentation held at Gloucester Bowls and Recreation Club - a change of venue this year due to proposed renovations at Club Gloucester, which has hosted the annual presentation for many years.
The night was a great success with 157 adults and juniors in attendance, an increase from last year indicating that sporting clubs are at last recovering from the adverse effects of COVID-19.
Courtney was acknowledged for her success in a number of sports as an athlete with a disability, with tennis being her main focus. She competed in a number of events during 2022 with great success - the Victorian Open, the New South Wales Open and the Queensland Open. Courtney followed this with further success in the Australian Open (nationals) where she won the singles and finished third in the doubles.
The Western Australian Open at the end of October and the South Australian Open in November of 2022 were Courtney's most successful campaigns. Here won both the singles and doubles.
Courtney was also selected for the national women's blind dricket team camp in 2022 as well as being selected for the NSW cricket team. She was privileged to play a number of club games for the Sydney Thunder during the season.
Brian Beesley took the helm as master of ceremonies once again. He kept the younger members of the crowd entertained throughout the evening with some novel activities.
Guest speaker was former Gloucester resident and rugby league star, Robert Relf, who entertained the audience with anecdotes of his early life and sporting achievements in Gloucester as well as his 15 years playing in the NRL.
Two Local Legends were acknowledged for their involvement in Gloucester sport over a number of years - Robert Relf (for hockey rather than rugby league) and Dave Mann (hockey and cricket).
In acknowledgement for his contributions to the sport ofhHockey, both locally and nationally, Chris Coombes was inducted into Gloucester Sports Committee's Hall of Fame. Unfortunately, Chris was unable to attend the event due to contracting COVID during his recent tour to New Zealand with the Australian Masters team. However, his father was on hand to accept the award on his behalf.
Encouragement Award medals were presented to Mia Tressider, Nikita Partridge, Matilda Kellner and Alistair Clinch in acknowledgement of their sportsmanship and effort throughout 2022.
Also presented on the night were certificates in recognition of the continued involvement of those Gloucester sports people who are aged 75 plus - Doug Clarke, Lance May and Peter Psaltis (rifle club) and Diane and Chris Pritchard (bowls).
Other winners on the night were:
Member for Upper Hunter, Dave Layzell and Katheryn Stinson from MidCoast Council assisted in the award presentations.
The Gloucester Sports Committee thank Gloucester Community Shop and Gloucester Rotary Club for their ongoing sponsorship of the event as well as the sponsors of each award category - John and Wendy Hughes, Gloucester Croquet Club, Gloucester Rifle Club, Gloucester and District Netball Club, Jerry Germon, Gloucester Travel and Yates Bros Timbers. Businesses that donated raffle prizes were Valley Motors, Milady Salon, McRae's Fashion Centre, Ollies Service Centre and Fuch.
