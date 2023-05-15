Gloucester marks 100th parkrun

It was a foggy start for Gloucester's 100th on Saturday.
It has been a long road to the century since the first run was conducted on January 25, 2020 and attracted nearly 500 starters. COVID 19 lockdowns and restrictions forced a hiatus while the Gloucester course has also been flooded twice.
This did have an impact on the number of runners who took part in the free, 5km run held each Saturday.
"This time last year, and in 2021 as well, there were less than 20 participants,'' parkrun event director Jen Sage said. "In the last year Gloucester District parkrun has grown with around 40 participants turning up consistently, and many more during long weekends and school holidays.''
While the event is timed, Jen explained that parkrun recognises persistence over performance. Participants can run, walk/run or walk the 5kms. There's no expectation that starters complete the 5km - although only those who do get a time.
