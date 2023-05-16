Gloucester Advocate
Photos

Killabakh's George Hoad reports from the Cotswolds in the UK

By George Hoad Am
May 16 2023 - 12:00pm
George at the RHS Malvern Spring Festival
After leaving the hustle and bustle and excitement of London behind, I picked up a car and headed for the Malvern Hills on the edge of the Cotswolds.

