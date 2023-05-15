It was a cool and foggy start at Gloucester's May farmers market on Saturday.
The markets are held monthly on the second Saturday, from 8am to noon at Billabong Park.
However, the next market, which falls on the Saturday of the long weekend, June 10, will be a "mega market". This popular local attraction is held on the Saturday of the long weekend in April (Easter), June and October.
Be spoilt for choice with selection of stalls filled with local arts, crafts, produce, fresh food, recycled wares and so much more.
Enjoy live music while you shop and eat - all in one beautiful location in the green heart of Gloucester: Billabong Park. Everyone is welcome to come along and support this special local community event.
Stallholder applications are now open. Visit the website or email for application forms.
Farmers markets will be held on July 8, August 12 and September 9. Markets like these are changing the way that people look at fresh food.
