Gloucester Advocate
Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service thanks its 'change makers'

May 16 2023 - 6:00pm
Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service volunteers media group. Picture supplied
As Australia celebrates National Volunteer Week (May 15-21), the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service is acknowledging the valuable contribution of its dedicated volunteers as the "change makers" in communities right across northern NSW.

