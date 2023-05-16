Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service thanks its 'change makers'

As Australia celebrates National Volunteer Week (May 15-21), the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service is acknowledging the valuable contribution of its dedicated volunteers as the "change makers" in communities right across northern NSW.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service (WRHS) has close to 900 loyal volunteers, scattered across northern NSW towns, including Gloucester, in more than 35 Volunteer Support Groups and six op shops, undertaking a variety of fundraising initiatives from raffles to barbecues and major events.
"The theme for National Volunteer Week this year is 'The Change Makers' and our volunteers have long made a vital contribution to our fundraising efforts to assist the service to respond to the communities of northern NSW," WHRS CEO Richard Jones OAM said.
"Through the provision of our world class aeromedical service from our bases in Tamworth, Lismore and Belmont and the support of our fantastic volunteers right across our service area, we are collectively 'making change' for the better every day by helping save local lives," Mr Jones said.
"Volunteering brings people together; it builds communities and creates a better society for everyone. That is a change that we all appreciate and value in communities large and small throughout northern NSW."
"National Volunteer Week is a chance for all of us to celebrate and recognise the vital contribution and change made by volunteers who selflessly give of their time in their local community, and I'd like to say thank you to all volunteers for their continued support and dedication to helping others and actively making change through their efforts."
Anyone wishing to volunteer for the service and help "make change" can contact their local volunteer coordinator on 1800 155 155 or visit rescuehelicopter.com/au/volunteer.
