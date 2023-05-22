Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News
What's on
Our Business

Forster Tuncurry Business Chamber teams up with MidCoast Council for eight-week business program

Updated May 23 2023 - 11:33am, first published May 22 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forster Tuncurry Business Chamber president, Simon France. Picture supplied.
Forster Tuncurry Business Chamber president, Simon France. Picture supplied.

Are you a business person with a great idea that you want to test out?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.