Our People

Gloucester VIEW's inaugural meeting held on May 23, 1989 at Gloucester Country Club

Updated May 23 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 12:00pm
Gloucester VIEW's the first committee, back row Leone Thorne, Elynne Graham, Margaret Morgan, Marvin West, Bev Lilley, front row Rae Morgan (National President), Lynette Hebblewhite, Bridget Battersby (National Secretary), Beryl Lee (Zone Councillor). Missing members Joyce Buswell, Erica Cushway. Picture supplied
Sixty-one members and guests, including members of Myall Lakes and Taree VIEW clubs, celebrated Gloucester VIEW's 34th anniversary at the May meeting at Gloucester Country Club.

