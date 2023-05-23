Sixty-one members and guests, including members of Myall Lakes and Taree VIEW clubs, celebrated Gloucester VIEW's 34th anniversary at the May meeting at Gloucester Country Club.
Member Pat Radford researched the club's history which revealed that the foundation meeting of the club was on April 4, 1989 with the inaugural meeting held on May 23, 1989 at Gloucester Country Club.
VIEW ladies from Taree, Port Macquarie and Sydney attended. Interestingly, the joining fee in 1989 was $2 and the annual subscription was $2 also. Today, they are both $20, still great value.
The anniversary theme was "Coronation Capers" with many attendees wearing tiaras and other "bling" while enjoying a fun royal quiz with compere Bev Maybury asking "Which Royal Am I?"
The tables and venue were beautifully decorated by Judy Holstein and Robyn Henderson and other committee members and some lucky guests left with table arrangements of Australian native flowers.
President Vivien Webeck opened the meeting by welcoming everyone and thanking those who had helped with the luncheon arrangements. Reports were tabled; lucky door, raffles, and Club 100 prizes were decided and the Trading Table did a thriving trade with thanks to all who donated cooking and other goodies, helping the members raise funds to support their five Learning for Life students.
The birthday cake was cut and distributed, a goodbye presentation was made to a long-time member who is leaving to live closer to family, and a delicious lunch was served after which guest speaker Courtney Webeck entertained with tales of her sporting life.
Member Judy McCarthy delivered a vote of thanks and presented Courtney with flowers.
VIEW (Voice, Interests and Education of Women) is a national women's organisation that, under the umbrella of The Smith Family, brings women together to enjoy social activities, develop skills and make connections while supporting disadvantaged Australian children. The Smith Family's Annual Winter Appeal to be held shortly, aims to raise funds to assist in the education of more than 14,000 Australian children.
Gloucester VIEW Club members host a luncheon meeting on the third Tuesday of the month and welcome any interested woman to join them to decide if they would like to become a member.
The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20 11am for an 11.30am start at the Gloucester Country Club. For catering purposes please contact Pat on 0488 430 001 by the Thursday prior to the meeting.
