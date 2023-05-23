Margaret Jean Britten celebrated her 100th birthday on the weekend, marking the centenary on Saturday, May 20.
Several generations of the family were on hand to join in the celebration held at Mirrabooka Place Aged Care facility, Gloucester.
Two rather auspicious well-wishers who unfortunately were not able to attend but were thoughtful enough to send a letter and photograph to mark the occasion, were King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
RELATED: Mavis celebrates her 100th birthday
For Margaret - better known as Jean - it was a grand occasion and, according to her daughter Judy Taylor, one she enjoyed immensely.
"We had a lovely morning tea," Judy said.
"Mum's a bit fragile so we couldn't bring her out, but they let us have the meeting room at the home and it went off really well."
Born the first of seven children to Emily and Bill Potts, Jean was followed by siblings Keith, Enid, John, Allen, George and Bruce - with Bruce being the only sibling still living.
Jean went to school in Bundook and after leaving school, worked as a maid for a family in Wingham. Later on she worked at The Ritz Café for the Laurantus family.
In November 1944 Jean married Ronald Britten and the couple purchased a home in Hume Street, Gloucester. Daughter Margaret was born in 1945, followed by Judith in 1947. Ronald passed away in 1977.
In 1983 Jean sold her home and moved into a unit in Hay Street, where she happily lived until November 2015, when she suffered a fall and subsequently moved into Narraweema Nursing Home.
Jean has two grandchildren Sue-Ann and Emma and four great grandchildren, Lilly, Tom, Isobel and Jesse.
Jean now resides at Mirrabooka Place Aged Care, Gloucester.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.