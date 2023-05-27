The Barrington Picnic Train steamed into Gloucester on Saturday, journeying along the North Coast line from Maitland.
Further visits by the "living museum on rails" will be made on Saturdays, June 17 and June 24.
Recently restored 1950s ex-Victorian Railways R Class locomotive, R766 or 5917 haul the train from Maitland to Gloucester and return while travellers enjoy the stunning picture views of the countryside from inside the beautiful heritage carriages.
For those in Gloucester wishing to view the heritage locomotive steam into town, it will arrive at 10.50am and depart at 3.20pm.
The train begins its journey at Maitland's Railway Station at 8am, travelling on the North Coast line, paralleling The Bucketts range into Gloucester, where a shuttle bus is waiting to take passengers into town. They have plenty of time for a relaxing lunch, a scenic walk or picnic in the park.
