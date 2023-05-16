Pharmacist Li Meng Wong will speak about medications related to cancer treatment when she addressed the next meeting of the Gloucester Prostate Cancer Support Group on Thursday, May 25.
The support group is inviting interested members of the public to attend this meeting at 6pm at the CWA Rooms in Church Street, Gloucester.
The group, which meets on the fourth Thursday of each month at CWA room., is the only organisation that supports local men with any form of cancer. Its main aim is awareness, support and fundraising for research.
Prostate cancer is now the most common cancer diagnosed in Australia, overtaking breast cancer as the leading cause of cancer. One in five men will be diagnosed in their lifetime.
New Australian Institute of Health and Welfare data estimates 24,217 Australian men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year compared to 20,640 women diagnosed with breast cancer. The forecast is a 34 o per cent increase on the estimates for last year.
For many men this news comes as no surprise, confirming the growing number of men they have seen diagnosed in their community. Together we can help. For more information contact support group secretary Robert Tully on 0476 172184.
