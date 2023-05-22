An update on restoration work being undertaken at The Bight Cemetery, Wingham, is one of more than 25 topics which will be debated and discussed at this week's MidCoast Council ordinary meeting.
The meeting will be livestreamed from 2pm, this Wednesday, May 24.
A development application asking for permission to demolish structures to make way for a 32-lot Torrens Title subdivision in Taree Street, Tuncurry also has been put on the agenda. The project has received two petitions and 21 submissions.
With Christmas seven months away council is already planning for the festive season. A recommendation has been put forward to discontinue Christmas light displays.
According to a report to councillors, eight displays were put together in Black Head, Bulahdelah, Forster, Harrington, Nabiac, Nerong, Taree and Tea Gardens for a cost of $25,043. The majority of the cost associated with the installation and deinstallation of the lights was from crane hire.
Cr Peter Epov has put forward three questions with notice to the general manager, Adrian Panuccio.
"Can the general manager advise the number and total value of water and sewer projects that have either been abandoned, deferred or that will now not be completed in the 2022-23 financial year," Cr Epov has asked?
He also would like to know the status of the roads strategy, which was to come into effect earlier this year, and and update on the council financial plan.
Members of the public are welcome to attend Wednesday's meeting, which will be held at Yalawanyi Ganya, 2 Biripi Way, Taree south.
A shuttle service from the front of the MidCoast Council Library in Victoria Street, Taree will leave at 9am for those registered for the shuttle for the open and public forums. and 1.30pm for people registered for the shuttle and registered to attend the council meeting.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.