Winner was Joe Farugia with a net score of 72, the only golfer in the field to play to their handicap. A stroke back on 73 net was Peter Buettel in the runner up position, and he was followed by ball-winners Rod Burrows and Chris Clarke on 74, Peter McIntyre and Mark Stone 77 with Ian Maggs one stroke further back to pick up the last ball with a 78. The top putter on the day was Mark Stone who took 30 putts on the day a mere count back ahead of his nearest rival for that honour.