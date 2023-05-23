Veterans golf
Joe's narrow win
BULAHDELAH visitor Joe Farugia had a narrow win in the Gloucester veteran golfers regular weekly outing at the Gloucester Golf Club.
The event was an individual stroke with a putting competition in conjunction, all sponsored by Dave Mann. The day was fine and cool, circumstances some might say were ideal for golf.
Winner was Joe Farugia with a net score of 72, the only golfer in the field to play to their handicap. A stroke back on 73 net was Peter Buettel in the runner up position, and he was followed by ball-winners Rod Burrows and Chris Clarke on 74, Peter McIntyre and Mark Stone 77 with Ian Maggs one stroke further back to pick up the last ball with a 78. The top putter on the day was Mark Stone who took 30 putts on the day a mere count back ahead of his nearest rival for that honour.
Nearest-to-the-pin at the 180 metre 4th and 13th holes was won by Tony Burnet. At the 6th and 15th holes Carolyn Davies did the job for the veteran women golfers while Chris Clarke was the best bloke.
There is a veteran golfing extravaganza at the Gloucester course this week.
The Gloucester Veterans Week of Golf is attracting veteran golfers from all over the State. Individual stableford events were played on Monday, Tuesday and will be on the program on Thursday. Daily winners as well as a three-day set of winners will be announced at the Veterans Dinner on the Thursday evening. Those veteran golfers surviving the rigours and emotional trauma of the three days and the night's presentations will roll up for a four-ball event on the Friday.
Bowls
Thursday men: Another great starting field of 39. It's great to see that we are constantly getting over 30 players every week.
Five games of triples and two games of pairs, one with a swinger were played with some close results. Thanks to Terry Davies for playing swinger. Two teams tied at the end of the day so the winnings were shared .Results were; Terry Davies, Neville Atkins, Mike Sheely defeated Terry Davies, Stephen Hurworth, Nico Duynhoven 26-23 (19+13); Paul Young, Alex Laurie, John Andrews defeated Noel Cook, Steve Kriss, Col Hebblewhite 28-15 (19+13); Basil Schneider, Paul Sheridan, Luis Urby defeated Mike Way, Beau Hebblewhite, Graham Turnbull 26-19 (17+7); Rob Gibson, Bob Cross, Norm McLeod defeated Jordie Thompson, Max Stevens, Clive Redman 21-18 (17+3); Charlie Faulkner, Gordon Pritchard, Kevin Everett defeated Jim Grech, Rob Heininger, Tony Tersteeg 21-15 (15+6); Harry Cox, Bob Newitt, George Wisemantel defeated Rob Bowden, Tom Allardice, Jim Henderson 19-17 (15+2); Ian Tull, Peter Sansom defeated Don Meihloff, Ken Bryant 20-16 (14+4)
Saturday mixed: What a great roll up on a chilly Saturday morning, with 25 five starters. A big welcome to our visitor and hopefully new member Ben Philpott. Thanks to Bob Cross for playing swinger on the day. All the games were close affairs but the team taking the winnings were Bob Cross, Di Lockwood, Bob Newitt who defeated Bob Cross, Bev Murray, Stephen Hurworth 18-13 (15+5) Other results were: Sue Cross, Ken Bryant defeated Cheryl Tull, Steve Kriss 20-10 (14+10); Sue Bryant, Di Pritchard defeated Julie Kriss, Jenny Burley 20-17 (13+3); Terry Davies, David Hjorth, Don Beament defeated Paul Young, Ian Tull, Nico Duynhoven 14-13 (13+1); Ben Philpott, Joy Hurworth, Gary Spokes defeated Jordy Thompson, Dennis Bartlett, Kevin Everett 16-15 (13+1)
Gloucester men's and women's presentation was held on Saturday night. Congratulations to all the trophy recipients. The major award winners were Jean Holstein who won the women's singles, John Andrews who won the men's singles and Gary Spokes who won the inaugural men's club champion trophy. A special mention to Jenny Burley who needed a ute to get all her trophies home. A very big thank you to both the women's and men's committees, volunteers and bar staff for making it a great night.
Women's golf
Gloucester women golfers defied cold and wet weather for the third round of the Women's Golf NSW Medal. The WGNSW Medal is a net stroke event, and was played in conjunction with the Mabel McKenzie Brooch, a competition of Vet Women's Golf NSW.
Winner of the WGNSW round and the Mabel Mckenzie Brooch was Carolyn Davies, with a net score of 72 strokes. In second division, Karen Howarth was the winner with net 77.
Balls were awarded to Evelyn Blanch 77, Alison Windeyer 78 and Pat Burrows 79.
Div 1 putting winner Dale Rabbett with 29 putts; and in div 2 Alison Windeyer with 33. Both the nearest-the-pin awards (on the 4th or 13th hole and the 6th or 15th hole) were won by Carolyn Davies.
On Sunday our annual mixed classic for mixed teams of four players will be played, with the best score for a male on each hole being added to the best for a female. This event is open to all comers. This is followed next Wednesday by our 4BBB championship.
Women's bowls
TWO games of Bonnie Hazelwood triples were played in not so good weather conditions with heavy showers and bowlers having to leave the green until they passed
The results were D Lockwood, B Germon, B Murray d J Burley, C Atkins, D Buckton 27-11; J Stevens, V Pritchard, J Holstein d K Heininger, L Ratcliffe, P Cox 15-14. This game resulted in an extra end being played as the score was tied at 14-14 on the 18th end. Semi-finals will be played today between D Lockwood, B Germon, B Murray and J Stevens, V Pritchard, J Holstein; J Kriss, P Standen, J Ridgeway v H Banks, J Everett, D Pritchard. Only one game of social played between M Moore, C Tull, J Everett 15 defeated S Cross, D Jut, H Banks 2
