Gloucester Golf Club beginners day

May 23 2023 - 12:00pm
Connected Electrical Beginners Day, four person ambrose winners were Brad Sansom, Jono Guy, Andrew Lenehan (xponsor), Michael Sansom, Lincoln Groves and young Linc.
THE annual Beginners Day at the Gloucester Golf Club is designed to attract local casual golfers and would-be golfers without golf handicaps, getting them to step up to the tee in a friendly environment.

