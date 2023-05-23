THE annual Beginners Day at the Gloucester Golf Club is designed to attract local casual golfers and would-be golfers without golf handicaps, getting them to step up to the tee in a friendly environment.
They team up with mates and can check out whether they might like to continue in the game a tad more regularly and work towards a handicap and regular competition golf, not just at the Gloucester course but at golf courses all over the world.
The event was a four person ambrose novelty team event with teams of regular handicapped golfers playing with one or more beginners generally without handicaps.
The nature of the event, the promise of the considerable fun produced by the event itself aided and abetted by the great local weather on the day attracted a good sized field.
The course remains in top shape and is a credit to the greens superintendent and the many members who put in hours assisting with mowing and other essential chores on the course.
The winning team with a score of 56 5/8 comprised M Sansom, B Sansom, J Guy and L Groves.
In second place a full three strokes behind at 59 5/8 were N McInnes, B McInnes, S Crichton and R Crichton. B Veitch, M Howard, I McNamara an C Steele finished in third place two shots back on 61 5/8.
Four teams following the placed getters picked up a ball for each team member: S Macdonald, S Sproule, D Robbins and P Garland 631/4; C Murray, O Murray, R Seale and C Clarke 63 3/8; S Parkins, S Burns, R Butcher and W Murray 63 5/8; and L McLeod, C McLeod, P Carpenter, A Lenehan, 641/2.
Nearest-to-the-pins were won at the 4th and 13th holes by A-grader S Macdonald. At the 6th and 15th holes A grade was represented by S Burns finishing 360cm from the hole. In B grade W Murray was a little further off the pace at 615cm and in C grade G Marsh was just a touch further adrift at 626cm. Long drives in the three grades at the 8th and 17th holes were won by N McInnes, P Garland and R Seale.
Winner of the Super Sevens for the week ending Friday, May 19 was Steve Kriss with a very healthy 19 points. Bill Murray was not far behind leading the ball winner with 18 points.
The other balls were won by Derek Wand, 17 and in the far distance at 14 points and separated from the field by a count back were Denver Webb and Anne Wand.
This Saturday Gloucester golfers play a four-ball better ball stableford and the following week the Arkwood Family sponsor the June monthly medal, an individual stroke event with the top net score taking home the medal.
There are net and gross winners in each of the three grades.
