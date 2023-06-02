Gloucester MediCo will farewell two of its long-term doctors at the end of June with Jim Bird and Daryl Pudney both to leave the practice.
Both have been integral to the Gloucester and Stroud medical community for many years, consulting out of MediCo, providing anaesthetics and emergency care through Gloucester Hospital, and teaching general practitioners of the future - both registrars and medical students.
MediCo anticipates a period of reduced consultation availability, however, the organisation is focused on continuing to provide medical care for the entire community.
Practice manager, Melissa Williams said they will be trying to manage appointments to maximise the effectiveness of the face to face time with doctors.
MediCo expects to replace both doctors, though the impact the two have had on the community is sure to be long lasting.
Dr Bird arrived in Gloucester with his family as a registrar back in 2005.
He fell in love with the area and its community, eventually leaving to complete his GP training before returning to set up both home and practice in Gloucester.
His contribution to the community has extended beyond medicine. He has been involved in soccer, squash and golf, and performed in several GACCI productions.
Now Dr Bird has decided it's time to embark on a new adventure - literally sailing the world.
Dr Pudney first came to Gloucester as a medical student and returned as a registrar.
Loving what he had experienced, he was keen to be part of the community. With his family firmly ensconced in Nelson Bay, he has managed to combine his other love - piloting his own aircraft - enabling him to fly in to work in Gloucester and Stroud while remaining at his base in Nelson Bay.
Dr Pudney is leaving general practice to concentrate on his anaesthetics and hospital work, meaning he won't be completely lost to the Gloucester community.
