"THEY were terrible.''
That was coach Anthony 'Rambo' Allardice's frank assessment of the Gloucester Magpies' performance in the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League northern conference game against Karuah Kangaroos at Karuah.
The home side won 26-12. The only high point for the Magpies was the fact they won the second half when they ran in two tries.
But despite the relative closeness of the final score, Allardice said it was a poor effort from his players.
"They were never in it,'' he said.
"They just didn't seem interested. We got a couple of injuries and that didn't help, but that's no excuse.''
He said the side trained reasonably well leading into the encounter, but didn't take this onto the field.
"They apparently never play well over there. I don't know why, that's just the second time I've been there.''
Centre Rohan Everett and hooker Ryan Egge escaped the coach's wrath.
"They both tried hard, but they were the only ones worth mentioning,'' he said.
Karuah opened a match winning 22-0 lead at halftime. Kyle Predebon opened Gloucester's account with a try after the break - his fifth of the season - and Rhys French converted.
Egge worked his way over for a second try that was also converted, however that was as close as the Magpies would get, a late try to the Kangaroos sealing the victory.
The Magpies will now have to re-group for Saturday's encounter against Raymond Terrace at Bert Gallagher.
Allardice is confident the side will be close to full strength although he said a couple of players are carrying niggling injuries.
"I'll check that at training,'' he said.
Gloucester sits on four points and in fifth spot on the ladder going into Saturday's encounter.
Seven sides started out in the competition but this has been increased to eight with the addition of Aberglasslyn.
Gloucester had the bye in the opening round and club president Rodney Summerville confirmed the Magpies will still keep the two points from that round.
Saturday's game will start from 2.30. There'll be junior matches in the morning, kicking off around 10.30.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
