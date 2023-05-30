Wingham Beef Week 2023 has once again been a major success and amongst the winners was Bowman cattle farmer, Allan Waldon.
Allan's six steers took out seven champion and class ribbons, along the way scoring the highest marble score of 9 on the AUS-MEAT system, and 1110 points on the Meat Standards Australia score.
A pretty impressive display for someone who by his own admission is only looking to "keep busy and interested and still keep a hand in the beef industry"..
Retired after 42 years as a butcher, 15 years as a paddock to plate butcher/farmer, and 48 years in the meat industry as either butcher, farmer or wholesale butcher, Allan now runs 30 head of cattle on his 140 acre Bowman farm.
Allan's livestock are all grass fed, an approach that has produced outstanding results. It's all part of a philosophy he summarises as "if you look after the land it will look after you".
"We grow grass to grow people's dinners," Allan said.
"I'm probably a very low use chemical farmer; I don't use many chemicals, I do use fertilisers but basically I just mulch and feed and just make sure you've got a good pasture base."
One noticeable change Allan has detected during his time in the meat industry is the desire of many consumers to know the process of the products they consume, often proving to be equally or more important than the price of the goods.
While free range over the caged eggs has been a prevalent consumer choice for a number of years, a similar distinction is also crossing over to the meat industry.
"I noticed over the years when I was in the butcher shop how much more consumers want to know the story of the cattle or sheep or the pigs," Allan said.
"It's just that food movement that's happening in Australia and I think it's a really exciting industry."
