The latest Gloucester Environment Group bushwalk was an exploration of part of the Copeland Tops State Conservation Area (SCA) just a few kilometres from Gloucester.
It was a chilly foggy early morning as we drove to the start of the walk on Bowman River Road, but by the time that we began our trek the sun had appeared to warm us a little. It turned out to be a beautiful autumn day and perfect for walking.
This SCA was originally logged and mined, and all our tracks for the day were on old logging trails which were all in good condition. This made for easier walking although the first half was mostly uphill on the Sleepy Hollow Trail leading up to the Scone Road. Just up the road we then joined the Griffiths Trail which later merged into the Christmas Box Creek Trail. Signs warn of the risk of falling down an old mine shaft if you stray from the made tracks. Thankfully we didn't lose any anyone.
The SCA is a beautiful area of bush in good condition, although past logging is obvious because of an absence of many old growth trees. Along the way we saw lots of native orchids, large staghorns, various interesting fungi, quite a variety of eucalypts and other native shrubs. Unfortunately, we also saw a family of seven feral pigs who thankfully grunted off as we approached.
When we stopped for a rest and a bite of lunch at the junction of the Griffiths and Christmas Box Trail, we realised that we had climbed about 400 metres and that after lunch we would then have to descend quite steeply back down the trail to Bowman River Road. Many of us could not decide which we are preferred - going up or coming down, but heading down was quite steep and so we didn't rush, giving us time to enjoy the lush bush on both sides of the track. However our knees were really tested.
There was some interesting scat on the Christmas Box Trail, mostly on rocks, and we debated, and are still debating whether it was from wombats of pigs.
By the time that we completed the 12.5 kilometre walk back to our cars we all felt that we probably had enough of a challenge. However, it was a great day out.
Gloucester Environment Group holds walks of varying grades every month. Details can always be found on the Group's Facebook page and via email to members. For further information about bushwalks and the Group's many other activities contact us at gloucester.environment.group@gmail.com.
