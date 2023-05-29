Gloucester Advocate
Copeland Tops State Conservation Area bushwalk for environmental

By John Watts
Updated May 30 2023 - 10:00am, first published May 29 2023 - 12:00pm
The latest Gloucester Environment Group bushwalk was an exploration of part of the Copeland Tops State Conservation Area (SCA) just a few kilometres from Gloucester.

