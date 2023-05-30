Macka's Pastoral recently hosted an event outlining many of the strategies and procedures that has seen the organisation become a frontrunner in the field of carbon neutral farming.
Held at their Woko Station, the event was used to demonstrate that on-farm productivity can be increased while achieving carbon neutrality, without the use of offsets or taking land out of production for large-scale tree planting.
Owned and operated by four generations of the Mackenzie family at Gloucester, Macka's runs 3500 commercial breeders and 200 seed stock breeders. The business supplies beef to both the domestic market and export markets in Asia and the Middle East.
As Australia's red meat industry aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 (CN30), Macka's has adopted carbon-building farming practices supported by globally recognised credentials.
Across a managed area of 3975 hectares, they have increased its soil carbon during the past 12 months by 0.54 tonnes per hectare, through improved land management including increased varieties of targeted pasture species, variable rate fertiliser application, mulching and grazing management.
The carbon sequestration rate for the area of land under grazing management increased from 1.89t/ha in 2021-22, to 2.43t/ha in 2022-23.
Macka's managing director, Robert Mackenzie said it was a significant milestone for not only the family business and its customers, but the Australian red meat industry.
This is about our dedication to our land, our animals and an industry that we give our heart and soul to every day- Macca's Pastoral managing director, Robert Mackenzie
"We decided to start on the path to carbon neutrality when Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA), on behalf of the red meat industry, set a target to be carbon neutral by 2030," Mr Mackenzie said.
"We believe we are among the first beef producers to achieve measured carbon neutrality not by purchasing offsets, but by sequestering carbon into our soils through best practice farm management, which is incredibly exciting."
Among the benefits their operation is enjoying as a result of changes to its farm management practices, are improvements to animal wellbeing and production.
"We are seeing increased weight gains, which demonstrates the conversion of grass into kilos," Mr Mackenzie said.
"We have achieved 94 per cent conception rates in our cow herd within an eight-week joining period and the cattle's general appearance is healthier with shinier coats."
