Australia's Biggest Morning Tea comes to Gloucester for a fun morning of tasty treats while raising money to fight cancer.
Gloucester Ladies Bowls and Gloucester Quota Club have joined forces for what will be a scrumptious good time beginning at 10am on Friday, June 2.
Admission is only $10 and there will be a lucky door prize and a raffle to notch up the fun while raising valuable money for the great work done by the Cancer Council.
We encourage everyone to come along because there isn't too many people that cancer hasn't affected their lives in some way- Gloucester Ladies Bowls vice president and Quota Club member, Bev Germon
Gloucester Ladies Bowls vice president - and Quota Club member - Bev Germon says anyone is welcome to join in and contribute to this worthy cause.
"If people want to give donations above what we're charging for the morning tea that's all very well, but there's no pressure because we understand it's a little bit tough at the moment with the price of everything," Bev said.
"We're just hoping that we might be able to make a few dollars to contribute."
According to the Cancer Council's information, almost 150,000 Australians are diagnosed with cancer every year. The funds raised through the Biggest Morning Tea and other similar initiatives contribute to the support of those afflicted, education to reduce cancer risk, along with research into treatments that continue to increase survival rates of those diagnosed.
"We encourage everyone to come along because there aren't too many people whose lives haven't been affected by cancer in some way," Bev said.
The Cancer Council's Biggest Morning Tea will be held at Gloucester Bowling and Recreation Club, on the corner of Boundary Street and Thunderbolts Way, on Friday June 2, from 10am. Admission is $10.
