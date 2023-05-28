Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Biggest Morning Tea to be held at Gloucester bowling club

RK
By Rick Kernick
May 28 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gloucester Bowling and Recreation Club, with Gloucester Quota, will hold a special Biggest Morning Tea on Friday June 2 to raise money for the Cancer Council. Photo supplied.
Gloucester Bowling and Recreation Club, with Gloucester Quota, will hold a special Biggest Morning Tea on Friday June 2 to raise money for the Cancer Council. Photo supplied.

Australia's Biggest Morning Tea comes to Gloucester for a fun morning of tasty treats while raising money to fight cancer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.