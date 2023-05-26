Afraid of the dentist? Sedation dentistry may help

Sedation dentistry uses pharmacological agents with the intention of calming and relaxing the patient. Picture Shutterstock

Most people are afraid of dentists, from children to adults.

The mere thought of visiting one can be daunting for these people due to fear of pain or anxiety concerning dental procedures. It's a phobia that has barely changed despite increasing advancements in oral care.

This irrational fear can make patients refuse to schedule regular dental visits for many years until things worsen, which is the last thing you should want.

Feeling any form of medical anxiety is natural. But that shouldn't limit you from getting the oral care you need.

The health of your mouth is prone to change over a short period; thus, it's crucial to make sure an expert is helping you keep tabs on it.

Dentists are not just there to clean teeth; they also check for specific abnormalities there and in your cheeks, tongue, gums, and jaw.

This way, they can determine whether you need medical interventions to prevent serious issues like abscesses, infection, tooth loss, and even abnormal growths.

Suppose you do have to undergo a specific procedure for a problem you just had checked by a dentist. In that case, there's no need to fret. Dental solutions have come a long way in terms of providing safety and comfort during procedures.

One of them, a tried and tested method in this medical field, is sedation dentistry.

What is sedation dentistry?

Sedation dentistry uses pharmacological agents to calm and relax the patient before and during a dental procedure.

As this is considerably moderate compared to other forms of sedation, you'll still be awake but without the nerves. It's also called conscious sedation dentistry because of this.

With a sleep dentist Melbourne (or wherever you are), most of the fears you have about getting treated in a dental clinic tend to go away. It has a high success rate when it comes to providing smooth, pain-free procedures.

Types of sedation dentistry

How sedation dentistry is performed varies from one patient to another, depending on their unique needs. Some factors to be considered include your anxiety level, health status, personal preferences, and underlying conditions.

Sedation dentistry is usually done through the following mediums:

Nitrous oxide: This substance is also known as laughing gas. In this method of sedation, you inhale the substance through a mask, feeling its calming effects after about three to five minutes. The resulting giddiness explains its monicker. The dentist will regulate the amount of sedation you receive and make changes to the dosage accordingly throughout the whole procedure. After the procedure, you will be given pure oxygen to flush the gas out of your system. You won't have to worry about how to go home after the treatment because it leaves your system immediately; thus, you won't struggle with your coordination.

Intravenous (IV) sedation: In this form of sedation, your dentist will deliver sedative medications directly to your bloodstream through an IV line. This offers a deeper level of pain relief and semi-consciousness. For this reason, it's usually saved for more complex procedures. The dentist will monitor your heart rate and oxygen level to ensure you stay in the safe zone throughout the process. The common side effects include drowsiness and a faulty memory of the treatment after waking up.

It's best to discuss the sedation options with your dentist before making a decision about it. They have more knowledge of their pros and cons and can better inform you which one they believe may suit your needs and what the risks might be.

Who benefits from sedation dentistry?

Anybody who dreads getting dental work, has sensitive gag reflexes, or clinic anxiety can benefit from sedation dentistry. Its purpose is to directly eases your stress before, during, and after a procedure.

It also provides assurance as you prepare to visit the dentist; knowing your relief and safety will be handled professionally is a rational counter to whatever misgivings you may have.

What about the cost?

The advantages of visiting a dentist outweigh the cost of postponing dental care visits. Many people put not just their oral but overall health at risk by refusing to get proper oral care.

Most people try relieving their problems through painkillers. But these are only stopgap measures; they don't actually fix the issues you have in your teeth, gums, tongue, cheek, or mouth.

If you want to receive proper, permanent solutions, professional dental care is always worthwhile, especially considering its benefits.



Fortunately, financing options exist for getting advanced dental services. If you have insurance, you can also check out your policy terms to see if you have coverage for them. Feel free to consult your insurance provider for clarifications.

Get professional oral care minus the nerves

Sedation dentistry is incredibly helpful for people with crippling fears of getting dental work. It offers a level of comfort and security that renders a lot of misgivings null.

Remember that sedation should only be done by experts. Make sure to work with credentialed oral care providers for the least risk and the best results.